Steelers Week 10 Injury Update: Claypool Getting MRI On Toe; Ebron Making Good Progress

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now starting a short week after playing Monday night and on Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin updated the overall health of the team as they start preparing to play the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Heinz Field.
“Bumps and bruises from the game, [Chase] Claypool is being evaluated with a toe injury,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “He’s actually getting an MRI right now. I don’t know the extent of that.”
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was injured with just under six minutes left in the Monday night game and he limped off the field with his injury. Tomlin did not say it was a toe injury immediately after the game. We’ll now wait and see if Claypool’s toe injury is serious in nature and if it will result in him missing the team’s Sunday game against the Lions
Claypool wasn’t the only Steelers player to get banged up Monday night, according to Tomlin.
“We had several guys that had minor things that could slow them at the early portions of the week,” Tomlin explained. “Robert Spillane with an ankle. Cam Heyward with an ankle. [Isaiah] Buggs with a hip.”
On a short week, we could see linebacker Robert Spillane, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs all sit out on Wednesday. We’ll know by Wednesday evening as the Steelers first injury report of Week 10 will be out by then.
Tomlin also addressed the situation with tight end Eric Ebron, who missed another game Monday night with his hamstring injury.
“Ebron had a good week last week, man,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “We’re anticipating him working and working as early as tomorrow and letting the quality of that work kind of be our guide in terms of a potential inclusion to him in this plan.”