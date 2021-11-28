Steelers Vs. Bengals 2021 Week 12: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 12

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: Paul Brown Stadium (65,535) • Cincinnati, OH

Playing Surface: FieldTurf

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analysis), Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bengals -3.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-1-1 SU in their last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in week 12.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cincinnati’s last 9 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games at home.

Cincinnati are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati are 6-3 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cincinnati’s last 8 games played in week 12.

Cincinnati are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games when playing as the favourite.

Steelers Injuries:

TE Eric Ebron (knee) – Out – Reserve/Injured

C/G J.C. Hassenauer (ankle) – Out – Reserve/Injured

CB Joe Haden (foot) – Out

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (covid) – Out – COVID-19

Bengals Injuries

WR Auden Tate (thigh) – Doubtful

Weather:

CINCINNATI WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: