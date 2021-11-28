Steelers Vs. Bengals 2021 Week 12: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 12
Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
Site: Paul Brown Stadium (65,535) • Cincinnati, OH
Playing Surface: FieldTurf
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
#Steelers versus #Bengals Week 12 TV coverage map for CBS per @506sports https://t.co/aykMpunYkw pic.twitter.com/NS82hRDN4g
— Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 24, 2021
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analysis), Melanie Collins (field reporter)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bengals -3.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games.
Pittsburgh are 4-1-1 SU in their last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games against Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in week 12.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cincinnati’s last 9 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games against Pittsburgh.
Cincinnati are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games at home.
Cincinnati are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Cincinnati are 6-3 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone OVER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cincinnati’s last 8 games played in week 12.
Cincinnati are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games when playing as the favourite.
Steelers Injuries:
TE Eric Ebron (knee) – Out – Reserve/Injured
C/G J.C. Hassenauer (ankle) – Out – Reserve/Injured
CB Joe Haden (foot) – Out
WR Ray-Ray McCloud (covid) – Out – COVID-19
Bengals Injuries
WR Auden Tate (thigh) – Doubtful
Weather:
Game Release:steelers_nov_28_2021_at_cincinnati-bengals_weekly_release
Game Capsule:Week 12 Capsules-4