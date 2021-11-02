Steelers To Wear Color Rush Jerseys Monday Against Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking extra sharp in primetime football. The team just announced they will wear their color rush jerseys Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

We’re bringing the heat on Monday night 🔥 Color Rush 🔜 Shop the @SteelersShop Color Rush Collection: https://t.co/XHjbev9a9a pic.twitter.com/9OcMbi61TT — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 2, 2021

Back in May, Team President Art Rooney announced the team would wear those jerseys this season but did not specify what game it would be. Now, we know it’ll come Week 9.

In an article accompanying the news, TJ Watt told Steelers.com he loves the jerseys.

“I love the color rush,” said linebacker T.J. Watt. “I love the big block number. I’ve always been a fan of that. You get the all black. The gold pops so much.

“I think it brings so much energy to not only us, but the fans. Anytime we bring out the color rush it always seems to be a big game, so I am excited to wear them.”

Dating back to 2016, the Steelers are 6-1 when they wear these jerseys. Their only loss came in 2019 against the Buffalo Bills. In 2020, they wore them in a win over the Baltimore Ravens, one of the few games that saw fans at Heinz Field during the pandemic.

Pittsburgh is heavily favored to beat the Chicago Bears though Chicago is playing better under rookie QB Justin Fields.