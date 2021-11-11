Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 10: Claypool Still Sidelined; Rookies Harris, Green Both Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 10 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Detroit Lions, and the Thursday offering shows a few more names of two offensive rookies have been added to the list since Wednesday.

Not practicing for the Steelers on Thursday were wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder). It’s now looking very likely that Claypool will miss the Sunday game against the Lions with his toe injury. As for Roethlisberger, the short week probably is playing a part in him sitting out the Thursday practice. He’s still expected to play on Sunday against the Lions.

Limited in practice for the Steelers on Thursday were running back Najee Harris (foot), center Kendrick Green (hamstring), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (ankle).

Harris and Green are new additions to the injury report on Thursday. As for Spillane and Heyward, both were listed as full participants on the Steelers estimated Wednesday injury report that followed the team’s walk-thru session. For now, those four players will likely play against the Lions barring any setbacks on Friday or Saturday.

The Steelers listed tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (hip) as full practice participants on Thursday and thus both should be on track to play on Sunday against the lions. Ebron has missed the Steelers last two games with his hamstring injury.