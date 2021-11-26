Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 12: Haden Questionable; Ebron, Hassenauer Both Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what might be their final official injury report of Week 12 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Friday offering shows that two players have now been ruled out for that contest with one other being questionable for it.

After not practicing again on Friday the Steelers ruled tight end Eric Ebron (knee) and center/guard J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral) both out for the team’s Sunday afternoon game against the Bengals. There’s a chance that one or both could be placed in the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Saturday.

Ending the week listed as questionable for the Steelers is cornerback Joe Haden (foot). Haden was once again listed as a limited practice participant on Friday. He missed the Week 12 game with his foot injury so he might wind up being a game time decision on Sunday against the Bengals.

The rest of the Steelers listed on the team’s injury report, cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness), defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hip, knee), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – resting player), and guard Trai Turner (knee), all practiced fully on Friday. All six of those players end Friday without game status designations and that’s obviously a great sign. Watt and Loudermilk seem destined to play on Sunday after sitting out the week 12 game with their respective injuries.

The Steelers might be without wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on Sunday as he ends Friday still listed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.