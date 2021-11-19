Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 11: Watt, Haden, Dotson, Loudermilk Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what might be their final official injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Friday offering shows that four players have now been ruled out for that contest.

After not practicing on Friday the Steelers ruled guard Kevin Dotson (ankle), cornerback Joe Haden (foot), and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hip, knee), and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) for the team’s Sunday night game against the Chargers.

Dotson, Haden and Watt all failed to practice all week after suffering injuries in the game last Sunday. With Dotson out, the expectations are that J.C. Hassenauer will start at left guard in his place. With Haden out, cornerback James Pierre is likely to start in his place. With Watt out, look for outside linebacker Taco Charlton to start in his place Sunday night.

It will be interesting to see if the Steelers activate defensive tackle Carlos Davis from the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday with Loudermilk now ruled out for Sunday’s game. Loudermilk surfaced on the team’s injury report on Thursday with his groin injury.

As for the rest of the Steelers Week 11 injury report, wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – resting player), and guard Trai Turner (ankle) all practiced fully on Friday and none of the three players received game status designations. That means all three should be able to play on Sunday night against the Chargers.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick remain on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list at the time of this post. Fitzpatrick is not expected to be off that list by Sunday night. There’s a chance that Roethlisberger could be removed from that COVID list by the time the team travels to California on Saturday.