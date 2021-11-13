Steelers Elevate WR Steven Sims To Active/Inactive Roster Ahead Of Sunday Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced one transaction on Saturday, with wide receiver Chase Claypool already officially ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions with a toe injury.

With Claypool out for Sunday, the Steelers elevated wide receiver Steven Sims to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad on Saturday. Sims is now expected to make his Steeler debut on Sunday against the Lions.

The Steelers signed Sims to their practice squad back in September, and they have protected him a few times since.

Sims, who played his college football at the University of Kansas, was signed by the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has caught 61 passes for 575 yards and seven touchdowns so far in the NFL.

Sims played for Steelers’ wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard when both were with Washington.

Sims will revert back to the Steelers’ practice squad on Monday.

New #Steelers practice squad WR Steven Sims pic.twitter.com/gUEd36ceB6 — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) September 1, 2021