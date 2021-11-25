Steelers Activate Minkah Fitzpatrick From Reserve/COVID List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Reserve/COVID list, the team announced moments ago.

We have activated S Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Reserve/COVID list. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/8UhHURwjcC — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 25, 2021

Fitzpatrick was placed on the COVID list the day after the team’s tie against the Detroit Lions, meaning he spent ten days on the list, a typical timeline for players to return. His absence against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday night was the first missed game of his Steelers’ career. Tre Norwood got the start in his place. With Fitzpatrick active again, he’ll start Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On the season, Fitzpatrick has 64 combined tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble. He’s still looking for his first interception of the season.

Pittsburgh has had three players on the COVID list this season, all coming within the last two weeks. Ben Roethlisberger was the first, followed by Fitzpatrick, with Ray-Ray McCloud placed on the list earlier this week. McCloud is the only one still on the COVID list.

The Steelers’ defense looks to be in better shape this week Fitzpatrick’s return and the increasing odds that OLB TJ Watt plays. There’s also a chance Joe Haden suits up as well.