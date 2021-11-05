Rapoport: Browns Releasing WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Odell Beckham Jr. era in Cleveland has come to an end leaving many Browns’ fans saying good riddance. As has been reported for the last 12 hours, the Browns are officially waiving their former star receiver. He’ll now head to waivers and eligible to be claimed by any team.

Sources: The #Browns are releasing star WR Odell Beckham Jr., as the two sides came together on a resolution to end his Cleveland tenure. At long last, he’s out and he’ll head to waivers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

That move now confirmed by the Browns’ organization.

The Browns reportedly are converting a large portion of his base salary into a signing bonus as part of the agreement that’s led to his release, making him more likely to be claimed off of waivers. Exact details of the resolution aren’t fully known.

Browns working on converting Odell Beckham Jr.’s signing bonus into base salary, making it easier for another team to claim him on waivers, per sources. Once contract is finalized – anytime in next few days – OBJ will be released, as @ProFootballTalk/ @CharlesRobinson reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2021

Beckham now could be claimed by any teams off of waivers. Here’s a look at the top ten in the waiver order.

The waiver order is updated weekly and is determined by team records. The current Top 10:

1. Lions

2. Dolphins

3. Texans

4. Jaguars

5. Jets

6. Giants

7. Washington FT

8. Eagles

9. Seahawks

10. Bears https://t.co/tcgcVQ8x8Y — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 5, 2021

Beckham Jr. has had a roller coaster time in Cleveland. Lauded as a star player following his trade from the New York Giants, he put up good – though not great – numbers his first year in 2019. That year, he caught 74 passes for 1035 yards and four touchdowns. It’s been downhill since, dealing with injury and off-the-field issues, most recently a video posted by his father criticizing QB Baker Mayfield for not getting him the football. He’s caught just 17 passes and zero touchdowns in six games with Cleveland this season.

The Browns excused Beckham Jr. from practicing the last two days while the two sides worked out an agreement that would lead to his release.

It’ll be interesting to see if any team submits a waiver claim. Odds are good someone does given the more attractive financial situation he’s in. Don’t expect the Steelers to be that team though.