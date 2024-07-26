Rapoport: Russell Wilson ‘Has To Be Careful’ Not To Lose Job To Justin Fields

Russell Wilson’s calf injury is of little concern. But to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Justin Fields could be the biggest threat to Wilson’s starting spot on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Discussing Wilson missing the first day of training camp due to calf tightness, Rapoport acknowledged that the injury is minor. But he made clear the sooner Wilson can return to the lineup, the better.

“He’s considered day-to-day, could practice very soon,” Rapoport said on a Thursday edition of NFL Network’s The Insiders. ” Health-wise, this is no issue at all. But that’s not really what we’re talking about here…Russell Wilson needs to be careful. If he can in any way control this, he needs to be careful because this really is how it happens, right? I mean, Justin Fields went out there today, sounds like he was pretty impressive. There’s a throw to Van Jefferson that everyone’s been talking about. And Justin Fields as a thrower, as an athlete, there’s a lot of really impressive things that he can do.”

Wilson was a late scratch due to the calf tightness that he felt after waking up Thursday morning. That bumped all the quarterbacks up one notch on the depth chart, making Fields the starter. He had a good practice highlighted by, as Rapoport alluded to, a 46-yard completion down the left sideline to WR Van Jefferson. It was a perfectly placed ball right into the bucket, even if it was only a 7v7 drill. Beyond that play, Fields was quick through his reads, efficient with the football, and showcased his arm strength and physical talent.

As we wrote yesterday, an impressive Fields preseason would be of little surprise. At his best, he can make starting defenses look silly and in a training camp and preseason environment often facing lesser talent and little game planning, Fields’ traits can win out. That’s before even discussing his running ability, which should be on display during the team’s preseason games. More strong days from Fields will create the quarterback controversy we predicted.

Rapoport offered a fairly ominous warning.

“Russell Wilson has to be careful. Because you open the door just a little bit and you let Mike Tomlin and these Steelers offensive coaches think, ‘[wow], Justin Fields can show us a little bit.’ That’s how it happens and that’s how momentum builds. So obviously Russell Wilson is doing what he can to get out there, but it certainly is important that he does so at a very fast pace.”

It’s uncertain if Wilson will practice Thursday. Pittsburgh may play it safe and give him additional rest time to heal, especially since the team’s practices have an OTA-like feel right now, pads not strapped on until Tuesday. The longer he’s out, the more reps Fields will get, and the more chances he’ll have to impress. Despite Rapoport’s commentary, it would still take something monumental to occur for Wilson not to start Week 1. Frankly, the most likely scenario is injury and it’s why the team is so careful with him in the first place. As all teams are with their starting quarterbacks.