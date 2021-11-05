Jets Vs. Colts Week 9 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.

The New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts will kickoff Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night. This game will include quarterbacks Mike white and Carson Wentz facinig off. The Jets are coming off a big Week 8 win against the Cincinnati Bengals while the Colts suffered a close loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.

Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.

Jets Inactives: RB Tevin Coleman, WR Corey Davis, OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, QB Joe Flacco, DT Jonathan Marshall, S Jarrod Wilson, QB Zach Wilson

Colts Inactives: DE Ben Banogu, OT Julien Davenport, OT Will Fries, WR T.Y. Hilton, CB Bopete Keyes, RB Marlon Mack

