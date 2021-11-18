Chargers Thursday Injury Report Week 11: Four Players Still Sidelined; QB Justin Herbert Added

The Los Angeles Chargers have now released their second official injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering shows that four players failed to practice earlier in the day. It also includes a new player not listed on the Wednesday report.

Not practicing for the Chargers on Thursday were safety Alohi Gilman (quadricep), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder), safety Trey Marshall (ankle), and safety Mark Webb (knee). Those same four players also failed to practice on Wednesday.

Listed as practicing fully on Thursday for the Chargers were quarterback Justin Herbert (oblique), safety Nasir Adderley (ankle), cornerback Michael Davis (hamstring), running back Justin Jackson (quadricep), wide receiver Keenan Allen (knee), tight end Stephen Anderson (ankle), defensive tackle Justin Jones (knee), and linebacker Chris Rumph (wrist).

Of those eight players that practiced fully on Thursday, Herbert is a new addition to the report. Adderley, Davis, and Jackson were previously listed as limited practice participants by the Chargers on their Wednesday injury report.

The Chargers still have several others players out of practice on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. That list of players includes outside linebacker Joey Bosa, defensive tackle Christian Covington, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and linebacker Drue Tranquill.