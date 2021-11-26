Bengals Friday Injury Report Week 12: WR Auden Tate Listed As Doubtful

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their third injury report of Week 12 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Friday offering shows just one player officially listed as doubtful for the contest.

Listed as doubtful by the Bengals for the Sunday game against the Steelers after failing to practice on Friday was wide receiver Auden Tate (thigh). Tate has missed the last several games with his injury so odds are good he’ll be inactive against on Sunday against the Steelers.

Nome of the other players listed on the Bengals Friday injury report received game status designations. That list of players includes guard Hakeem Adeniji (ankle), wide receiver Tyler Boyd (cramps), long snapper Clark Harris (thumb), defensive end Trey Hendrickson (shoulder), tackle Fred Johnson (not injury related – personal matter), cornerback Darius Phillips (hip), defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (knee), tight end Mitchell Wilcox (not injury related – personal matter). All of those players practiced fully on Friday except for Phillips.

The Bengals obviously enter Sunday’s game in great shape from a health perspective. We’ll see if any players get elevated from the team’s practice squad on Saturday but odds are great that no moves will be made by 4:00 p.m. EST.