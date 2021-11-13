Bears OLB Cassius Marsh Fined $5,972 For Monday Night Taunting Of Steelers

The NFL has reportedly fined Chicago Bears outside linebacker Cassius Marsh fined $5,972 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that he received in the fourth quarter of the Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The NFL not only stands behind Monday night’s controversial taunting call against #Bears LB Cassius Marsh — the league informed Marsh on Friday he's being $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 13, 2021

Marsh was penalized for taunting after sacking Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on a third down play later in the fourth quarter of that Monday night game. Marsh, who was released by the Steelers at the end of training camp this past summer, first did a roundhouse kick, then took several steps toward the Pittsburgh sideline, stopping to pose as he stared down the opposition’s sideline.

The fourth quarter penalty on Marsh resulted in an automatic first down for the Steelers, who would go on to kick a key field goal on that drive.

The NFL has made taunting a point of emphasis this season. The referee for the Monday night game, Tony Corrente, who threw the flag on Marsh, said via a pool report following the contest that he felt the outside linebacker’s actions rose to the level of deserving a penalty.

“I saw the player, after he made a big play, run toward the bench area of the Pittsburgh Steelers and posture in such a way that I felt he was taunting them,” Corrente said per the pool report.

Before throwing the flag, Corrente inadvertently bumped into Marsh as the Bears linebacker turned and headed back toward the Chicago sideline. That bump caused Marsh to say after the game that he felt Corrente should be disciplined for making contact with him.

A few days ago, NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Perry Fewell released a video that included him addressing the penalty on Marsh as part of his regular officiating review from the previous week’s games. In the video, Fewell backed Corrente’s decision to flag Marsh for his actions..

The Bears are on their bye this week.