AFC North Week 11 Recap: Steelers Only Team To Lose

The Pittsburgh Steelers were the lone AFC North team not to win in Week 11 and now they’ll enter Week 12 second to last in the division. The three other AFC North teams, the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, all won in Week 11.

The Ravens beat the Chicago Bears on the road 16-13 on Sunday and without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson as he missed the game due to an illness.

With Jackson sidelined on Sunday, Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley completed 26 of his 36 total pass attempts for 219 yards with no touchdown passes and one interception. Huntley also chipped in 40 yards rushing in his team’s win on seven total carries.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews led the team in receiving against the Bears as he caught eight passes for 73 yards. Running back Devonta Freeman led the Ravens on Sunday with 49 yards and a touchdown on 16 total carries.

Kicker Justin Tucker made three field goals in the win and linebacker Patrick Queen led the Ravens defense in total tackles on Sunday with seven. Linebacker Tyus Bowser had to of the three sacks recorded by the Ravens defense on Sunday and he also forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Calais Campbell.

The Ravens had to drive 72 yards with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter to win the game. They did so in five plays and in 1:11.

The Cleveland Browns also won on Sunday as they beat the Detroit Lions 13-10 at home.

Against the Lions, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 15 of his 29 total pass attempts for 176 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. His lone touchdown pass of the game went to running back Nick Chubb late in the first half. Chubb finished the game with a team-high 130 yards rushing on 22 attempts. He also caught two passes for 14 yards in the win.

Browns tight end Austin Hooper led the team in receiving on Sunday with his four receptions for 53 yards. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who had four catches in the game for 26 yards, scored the Browns first touchdown of the game on a 16-yard run.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. led the Browns in total tackles on Sunday with eight. The Browns defense registered two interceptions on Sunday as well. The Lions offense only managed 77 net yards passing on Sunday against the Browns defense.

The Bengals also won on Sunday as the beat the Las Vegas Raiders 32-13 on the road.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 20 of his 29 total pass attempts on Sunday for 148 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. His lone touchdown pass went to rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the fourth quarter.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd led the team in receiving on Sunday with six receptions for 49 yards. Running back Joe Mixon had a huge game against the Raiders defense as he registered 123 yards and two touchdowns on 30 total carries. Kicker Evan McPherson made four field goals for the Bengals on Sunday.

Defensively for the Bengals on Sunday, safety Vonn Bell led the team in total tackles with six. The Bengals defense registered two sacks in the game along with one interception and a forced fumble, which the unit was able to recover.

In Week 12 AFC North action, the 6-4 Bengals will host the 5-4-1 Steelers next Sunday afternoon. The Bengals previously beat the Steelers at Heinz Field back in Week 3. The 7-3 Ravens will also host the 6-5 Browns next Sunday night in a game that will be nationally televised.