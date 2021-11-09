2021 Week 9 Steelers Vs Bears Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers had perhaps their most complete half of the season, with the offense putting up two touchdowns and Ben playing well. The Chicago Bears offense did not have as much luck getting mostly shut out until the final drive that netted them a field goal. TJ Watt’s two sacks and Cameron Heyward’s interception paint the picture for the first half.

The Steelers will start the second half with the ball in front of a fired up crowd at Heinz field.

Steelers' LB @_TJWatt reached 60 career sacks in just 69 games, which is the fourth-fewest games to that total in NFL history… Reggie White, 50

J.J. Watt, 66

Derrick Thomas, 67

T.J. Watt, 69#BertschyBits#HereWeGo #CHIvsPIT — Michael Bertsch (@SteelersPRMike) November 9, 2021

1st half notes:

Xplay to Claypool on 1st drive

6 play TD drive finished by nice Najee run

Najee 5 succ runs on 10 car

Watt 2 sacks, Cam INT big

Steelers got POOTOS Ben to Muth nice time on play

Bears just 18 plays first 5 poss

Harvin JV-like

Bears held to FG before half #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 9, 2021

Steelers just 2 penalties for 15 yards in first half #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 9, 2021

Justin Fields averaged 15.8 air yards per pass attempt in the first half, while Ben Roethlisberger averaged just 3.2 air yards per attempt. Both finished the half with 63 pass yards. pic.twitter.com/8qxzznOFyU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 9, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger in first half: 8/12

62 yards

1 TD

0 INT

106.9 RATE#Steelers — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 9, 2021

The Steelers have a chance to put the game away with the ball on offense. Ben Roethlisberger has looked good with a small sample size, but they are going to need a bit more to win this game.

START OF 2ND HALF.

Ben Roethlisberger complete to Diontae Johnson on first, roughing the passer called as Ben was slow to get up after the play.

Najee Harris gets the ball on first down and goes up the middle for about four yards. Harris takes the pass for three yards, fighting through hard contact. On 3rd and 3, Ben incomplete to James Washington basically throwing the ball away with nothing open.

Ben throwing late a couple times tonight. Claypool on the goal line, again on that third down. Not sure what he's seeing there. But lack of mobility not giving him confidence/ability to tuck and run there. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 9, 2021

Pressley Harvin redeems himself, downing the punt at the 7 yard line to continue the tough scenarios for the Bears’ offense and their rookie signal caller.

32 plays, 3.8 yards per play for the #Steelers offense so far — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 9, 2021

David Montgomery short to the right for 2 yards. Cam Heyward and Isaiah Buggs with the stop. On 2nd down, Fields was off target on the out route and it fell incomplete. 3rd and 8, Fields finds Allen Robinson for 17 yards after scrambling to buy time. Tough for the defensive backs to keep everything covered for that long, the benefit of a mobile quarterback.

David Montgomery carried the entire defense for 10 yards on first down. The leg drive was insane. Marquise Goodwin open deep for a 50 yard gain. Minkah Fitzpatrick swatted at the ball to knock it away. The call on the field is a catch, but that is going to be called back (I hope).

This is Mike Tomlin’s first challenge of the season. Eight games in.

Go figure, a questionable catch ruling with Jesse James in the stadium #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 9, 2021

Justin Fields' 50-yard completion to Marquise Goodwin traveled 52.5 yards in the air, Fields' longest pass by air distance of his career and first over 50 yards. Fields has completed both attempts targeting deep corner routes so far tonight (2/2, 75 yards).#CHIvsPIT | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/w8tUd1wIl4 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 9, 2021

The call stands. The Steelers are down a timeout and the Bears have the ball at the 14 yard line. That was Tomlin’s first challenge, and a loss.

Cole Kmet gets the catch for 10 yards on first down in tight coverage.

On first and goal David Montgomery stopped just short of the touchdown. The Steelers defense is going to need a hell of a stand here at the 1 yard line.

Jimmy Graham caught the touchdown in the back of the end zone, but a personal foul was called. 2nd and goal from the 16 yard line. Justin Fields scrambles for a gain of one yard. Cameron Sutton crashed down to limit the scramble.

David Montgomery getting involved in the passing game for 11 yards on the screen. Stopped a few yards short by Cam Heyward and Alex Highsmith.

What a job chasing the football by Cameron Heyward to save a touchdown. That’s what it means to be a Steelers’ DL. Awesome play — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) November 9, 2021

The field goal is good. 14-6 Steelers.

It was a strange route to get there, but a good goal line hold by the Steelers defense.

The Steelers have allowed just 1 touchdown over the past 21 opponent possessions (9+ quarters of action) — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 9, 2021

The Steelers started the drive from their own 25 after the kickoff. Ben Roethlisberger floated the ball deep to the center after being flushed out of the pocket. The play was good for 42 yards to James Washington who dove for the ball.

Najee Harris got the ball on first down and was tackled behind the line for a loss of two. He fought off several defenders before finally going down.

Diontae Johnson took the ball for 11 yards on 2nd down to make 3rd and short. Najee Harris up the middle for about a half yard making it 4th and short. The Steelers staying aggressive going for it on 4th and 1. Najee Harris gets the ball again and he leaps over the pile for the first down. Najee loves the leap.

Pittsburgh calls timeout number two after picking up the first down. Kendrick Green got blown up, but Najee went flying for the first down.