2021 Week 11 Steelers Vs Chargers Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers, much like last week, couldn’t get the job done inside the red zone in the first half. The offense didn’t have any three-and-outs, but they failed on 4th and short on the goal line and had to settle for a field goal on the opening drive. Just one for three in the red zone so far and the Los Angeles Chargers are punishing those mistakes with long touchdown drives of their own.

The offensive line injuries continued with JC Hassenaeur being ruled out. Joe Haeg is filling in, which continues to tick against that potential compensatory pick in next year’s draft.

Down 17-10, the Steelers must stop the Chargers on the opening drive of the 2nd half. So far, the defense has not forced many 3rd downs let alone 4th downs.

Ben Roethlisberger unofficial first half passing chart per rbsdm #Steelers pic.twitter.com/6CxBo26seD — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 22, 2021

1st half notes:#Steelers moved ball but just 1-3 in RZ

4th & G shovel = yawn

Diontae beasting 5/64/1

Another OL down in JC

No real pressure on Herbert

Herbert scrambling big yards

Highsmith on left

Bush poor first half

Penalties wiped sacks

Blitz rate is up

No punts

6 succ. runs — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 22, 2021

Pittsburgh has started four or more rookies in six games in 2021, which is more than the Steelers combined for over the previous 30 years (1991-2020, 5)…#BertschyBits#HereWeGo#PITvsLAC — Michael Bertsch (@SteelersPRMike) November 22, 2021

START OF 2ND HALF

The Steelers came out looking to clean things up and failed before the kickoff. Illegal formation results in the Chargers starting at the 30 yard line.

On 1st down, Austin Ekeler rushed up the middle for 2 yards stopped by Arthur Maulet. The next play was a false start, so 2nd and 13. The play resulted in an incomplete pass to Keenan Allen, so 3rd and 13. Isaiah Buggs nearly intercepted the ball much like Cam Heyward did a couple weeks ago. The Steelers get their best chance of the night at a three-and-out. Keenan Allen with three defenders around makes the long reception of 30 yards.

On 1st down, Herbert went back to Allen for another 14 yards, so 44 yards for the combination on the last two plays.

The Chargers offense can do no wrong. Austin Ekeler took the next two plays for 39 yards and a touchdown. It took only 3:20 to score on this defense comprised mostly of backups. 24-10 Chargers.

At this point, even one drive that doesn’t end in a touchdown for the offense is going to be back-breaking. The offense has not shown that type of consistency this season, so the 2nd half could get rough.

The kickoff resulted in a touchback. On 1st down, Ben Roethlisberger went to Pat Freiermuth on the check down for about 3 yards. On 2nd down, Najee Harris was wrapped up behind the line of scrimmage and fought his way back for no gain. On 3rd, Ben attempted a deep throw to Chase Claypool, but it was dropped. Another 50/50 ball that Claypool just doesn’t seem to win.

Pressley Harvin’s punt went 46 yards and was downed at the 26 yard line. Can the Steelers defense get their first stop of the night?

Keenan Allen got two receptions for 13 yards on the first two plays of the drive.

A would-be Cameron Heyward sack was pitched out at the last second for the dump off. Keenan Allen got involved again on 2nd down converting again.

Larry Rountree went 27 yards on 1st down, but a holding nullified the play. Josh Palmer made up the penalty yardage and picked up the first down on the next play. Devin Bush was the closest defender.

Cam Sutton made a tackle for loss on Austin Ekeler on 2nd down, so now its 3rd and 5. Herbert scrambled for the 1st down. Defensive holding was called, so it was a 1st down with or without the scramble.

Cover everything and Herbert takes off. Poor contain there. Highsmith playing a lot of LOLB tonight. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 22, 2021