Watch: How The Steelers’ Defense Takes Away Opponent’s Top Weapons

Bringing you guys another video this Tuesday. The bye week afforded us a chance to look at this season from a 30,000 foot view. Idea I’ve wanted to touch on for awhile so in today’s breakdown, we’re talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ efforts to take away the opposition’s top threats week-in and week-out. Especially in the game’s biggest moments, in the red zone and on third down.

We take a look at several clips throughout the season of how the teams have defended the likes of Stefon Diggs, Darren Waller, Davante Adams, and DK Metcalf.

