The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Packers Preview, Coordinator Thursday, Week 4 Picks, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 30 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report heading into Friday. Will tackle Zach Banner play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers? It looks like outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be back on Sunday but what about fellow outside linebacker Alex Highsmith? We discuss his status and more.

The Steelers waived outside linebacker Jamir Jones earlier in the week and he was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams so we discuss that transaction a bit.

The Steelers had several media sessions on Thursday and those included coordinators Keith Butler and Matt Canada. Alex and I hit on the main talking points from both coaches and that includes the latter talking about the failed fourth and 10 play this past weekend. When will defensive end Stephon Tuitt be back? We go over that topic based on what Butler said on Thursday.

With the Steelers Week 4 game forthcoming, Alex and I dive deep into our final breakdowns of that contest against the Packers. We talk about the best way to defend the Packers offense and especially quarterback Aaron Rodgers. We also discuss the Steelers defensing against Packers wide receiver Davante Adams on Sunday.

We discuss what we think the Steelers might try to do offensively on Sunday against the Packers and how rookie center Kendrick Green has a tough matchup ahead in defensive tackle Kenny Clark. We discuss if the Steelers should run more outside zone against the Packers on Sunday and if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be able to push the football deep down the field.

Are the Steelers really thinking about replacing guard Kevin Dotson with B.J. Finney like a Thursday report apparently indicated? Alex and I made sure to address that topic in this show as well.

As usual, we pick all the remaining Week 4 NFL games against the spread later in this show and then follow that up by answering several emails we received from the listenership.

