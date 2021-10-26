Steelers Week 8 Injury Update: All Players On Active Roster Should Be Available Come Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now back off their 2021 bye week and that means they’re now preparing to play the Cleveland Browns on the road Sunday afternoon. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin met the media for his weekly press conference and during it he provided a health update on the team.
“I like the overall health of our group,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “I don’t know that health is going to be a significant issue for any of the guys in terms of availability as we go into this thing; the guys that are on the active roster right now. And so that’s a good thing.”
That is indeed a good thing and that should mean that tackle Dan Moore Jr., who left the team’s Week 6 game with some sort of hip injury, should be ready to play on Sunday against the Browns.
The Steelers should be able to get defensive tackle Carlos Davis back practicing fully this week as well, according to what Tomlin indicated on Tuesday. Davis, who has not played since Week 1 due to a knee injury, was back practicing on a limited basis before the bye week.
Tomlin also indicated on Tuesday that tackle Zach Banner, who was removed from the team’s Reserve/Injured list the Saturday before the team’s Week 6 game, is back practicing fully again. Banner was inactive for the Steelers Week 6 game, however.