Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 6: Sutton, Bush Practiced Fully; Claypool, Washington Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 6 ahead of the their Sunday night home game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Wednesday offering shows that four players were sidelined during practice earlier in the day.

Siting our Wednesdays practice for the Steelers were wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip), outside linebacker Melvin Ingram III (not injury related), and guard Trai Turner (not injury related).

Roethlisberger, Ingram and Turner should all be back to work on Thursday. As for Smith-Schuster, he was scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Wednesday and he’s expected to be placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list by Saturday night.

Limited in practice for the Steelers on Wednesday were defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (neck), wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring), and wide receiver James Washington (groin).

Davis has been sidelined since Week 1 so it’s great to see him back practicing again. As for Washington, he missed the team’s Week 5 game last Sunday with his groin injury. The hope is that he’ll be ready to play come Sunday night. Claypool and Heyward should be fine by Sunday night.

Practicing fully for the Steelers on Wednesday were inside linebacker Devin Bush (groin) and cornerback Cameron Sutton (groin). Bush injured his groin in the Week 5 game and Sutton missed that contest with his groin injury. Hopefully both will be able to play Sunday night against the Seahawks.