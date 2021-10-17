Steelers Vs. Seahawks: Inactives For Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 6 Sunday night home game against the Seattle Seahawks and as expected, this week’s list includes one player who was previously ruled out for the contest on the injury report this week.

After being ruled out on the injury report this week, defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) is once again inactive on Sunday night against the Seahawks. Davis has been sidelined with his knee injury since playing in the team’s Week 1 game.

The Steelers other four inactive players for Week 6 are all healthy scratches in quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, inside linebacker Buddy Johnson and tackle Zach Banner. Haskins has been inactive for every game this season. Witherspoon has only been active for one game this season.

Banner is inactive despite being activated from the teams Reserve/Injured list on Saturday as a designated-to-return player.

The Steelers have wide receiver James Washington and cornerback Cameron Sutton back this week after they both missed the team’s Week 5 game last Sunday with groin injuries.

Steelers Inactive Players

DT Carlos Davis

QB Dwayne Haskins

ILB Buddy Johnson

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

T Zach Banner

Seahawks Inactive Players

CB John Reid

T Stone Forsythe

DE L.J. Collier

TE Tyler Mabry

G Dakoda Shepley

T Cedric Ogbuehi