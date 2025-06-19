Seahawks GM Dishes On DK Metcalf Trade: Pittsburgh Was ‘Really Aggressive’

Omar Khan has already added his own flair as to how the Pittsburgh Steelers operate with trades, contracts and approach to roster building. From the most expensive external free agent contract in team history with Patrick Queen last offseason to the DK Metcalf trade this offseason, his tenure has brought a noticeable increase in urgency. The DK Metcalf trade is the latest and most notable example of this.

Seahawks GM John Schneider joined the 3 and Out podcast with John Middlekauff on YouTube to discuss how that trade went down and gave some insight on the Steelers in the process.

“In regards to DK, we had a ton of conversations last offseason about his legacy, where he wanted to go. Once he met the new coaching staff, he was excited. And then this year it just happened and again, you can’t change the way people think as much as we love him and wanna have him here. When people wanna leave, it’s difficult to try to convince them to stay,” Schneider said. “Once we got back from the [NFL] Combine, we had another real open talk and then we told him we would concede to his wishes. No promises, but we’ll see where it goes.

“Pittsburgh, Omar, those guys were really aggressive.”

That sense of urgency from the Steelers probably stemmed from the fact that they went through the entire 2024 season without a viable WR2. It showed in the worst way by the end of the season when George Pickens got hurt and the offense completely fell apart. Add in the fact that they may have already had their minds made up about dealing Pickens in the offseason, and they absolutely needed to find a tested and proven WR1 to add to the roster.

It’s entirely possible that Khan and the Steelers were aggressive in their trade talks and contract offer to Brandon Aiyuk last offseason, too. But it takes two (or in Aiyuk’s case three) sides to make a deal. They mutually wanted to remain together and eventually figured out the numbers to leave Pittsburgh empty-handed.

The Steelers ended up dealing a 2025 second- and seventh-round pick to acquire Metcalf and a 2025 sixth-round pick. They then made him among the highest-paid players on the roster with a four-year extension through 2029 worth an average of $33 million per season.

Omar Khan is creating a new normal in Pittsburgh, and it’s a much more aggressive approach in upgrading the roster when an opportunity presents itself.