Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 8: Ebron Added, Ingram Still Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 8 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Cleveland Browns and the Thursday offering, once again, paints an overall very favorable picture when it comes to the health of the team.

Limited in practice for the Steelers on Thursday were outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (groin) and tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring).

Ebron is a new addition to the injury report as of Thursday so it will be interesting to see what transpires with him on Friday. As for Ingram, him being limited again on Thursday is interesting and especially with reports surfacing earlier in the day that he wants out of Pittsburgh and thus could be traded by the deadline on Tuesday.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Steelers were wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip), tackle Zach Banner (knee), and running back Anthony McFarland (knee).

Banner and McFarland were both listed on the Wednesday injury report as full practice participants so things are looking great with them. McFarland was activated from the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Wednesday as a designated-to-return player so it seems almost certain he will make his 2021 debut on Sunday against the Browns.

Roethlisberger and Claypool, as expected, both seem good to go after being listed as limited practice participants on the team’s Wednesday injury report.

The Steelers will have at least one more injury report this week and it will be released after Friday’s practice has concluded.