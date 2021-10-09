Steelers Sign WR Cody White Off Practice Squad; Elevate S Karl Joseph To Active/Inactive Roster

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions on Saturday.

According to the team on Saturday, wide receiver Cody White has been signed to the 53-man roster from the team’s practice squad. To make room for While, guard Rashaad Coward was released.

White was signed to the 53-man roster due to wide receiver James Washington being out this week with a groin injury. White had already been elevated twice from the practice squad previously.

Additionally, the Steelers elevated safety Karl Joseph to the Sunday Active/Inactive roster and now he’ll likely dress on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. This move comes on the heels of cornerback Cameron Sutton being ruled out for Sunday’s game with a groin injury. Joseph will revert back to the Steelers practice squad on Monday.

The Steelers did not activate tackle Zach Banner to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday. With Banner not activated, there’s a good chance that Joe Haeg starts at right tackle instead of Chukwuma Okorafor, who is returning this week from a concussion that had him sidelined in Week 4.

As expected, Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. also wasn’t activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured list after resuming practice on Wednesday as a designated-to-return player.