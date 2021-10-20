Steelers OLB TJ Watt Named AFC’s Defensive Player Of The Week

It should surprise absolutely no one but Pittsburgh Steelers OLB TJ Watt has been named the AFC’s Week 6’s Defensive Player of the Week. Watt put in his best performance of the season in the team’s overtime victory over Seattle, recording seven total tackles (three for a loss), three pass deflections, two sacks, and a forced fumble that set up kicker Chris Boswell’s game-winning field goal.

Week 6 Players of the Week AFC

Offense: RB Derrick Henry, TEN

Defense: LB T.J. Watt, PIT

ST: K Matthew Wright, JAX NFC

Offense: QB Dak Prescott, DAL

Defense: S Taylor Rapp, LAR

ST: K Matt Prater, AZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2021

Two more sacks from Watt give him 56.5 in his career. That’s the same number Dwight Freeney and Charles Haley had through the first five years of their career. With 11 games to go, Watt will speed past that figure.

Pittsburgh relied on their studs to win a near must-have game against Seattle, getting back to .500 on the season. They’ll have a chance to get above .500 for the first time since Week 1 when they come out of the bye in an AFC North showdown against the Cleveland Browns.

Watt continues to be one of the best defensive players in football if not the best player on the defensive side of the ball. For the season, he has 21 tackles (seven for a loss) with a league-leading three forced fumbles and seven sacks. He also has 12 QB hits. Watt is a frontrunner to win Defensive Player of the Year though Cowboys’ corner Trevon Diggs has an absurd interception streak going with seven interceptions in his first six games.

Around the league, Derrick Henry put on a show Monday night as the Titans upset the Bills, running for 143 yards and three scores. Former Steeler’s kicker Matthew Wright helped Jacksonville earn their first victory, kicking a pair of 50+ yard field goals to beat Miami in London. Dak Prescott tossed three touchdowns to beat New England while Taylor Rapp notched a pair of interceptions in a blowout win over the New York Giants.