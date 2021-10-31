Steelers K Chris Boswell Leaves Game Against Browns With Possible Concussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers have just started the second half of their Week 8 Sunday road game against the Cleveland Browns and they might have lost kicker Chris Boswell for the remainder of the contest.
Boswell left the game late in the first half after getting hit along the sideline after attempting a pass on a fake field goal. The Steelers say Boswell is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to action.
The Steelers backup kicker is punter Pressley Harvin II and cornerback Cameron Sutton might be the backup holder.
The game was tied 3-3 at halftime.
UPDATE: Boswell has now been ruled out for the rest of today’s game after being evaluated for a concussion.