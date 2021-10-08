Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 5: Sutton, Washington Ruled Out; Claypool Appears Ready

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third injury report of Week 5 ahead of the teams Sunday home game against the Denver Broncos and the Friday offering shows that three players have now officially been ruled out for that contest.

Ruled out for the Steelers Sunday home game against the Broncos on Friday were wide receiver James Washington (groin), guard Rashaad Coward (ankle), defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee), and cornerback Cameron Sutton (groin). Davis and Coward were both limited in practice on Friday while Sutton failed to work.

This will mark the fourth consecutive game that Davis has missed with his knee. Coward was ruled out for last week’s game with his ankle injury. As for Sutton, this will mark the first game that he has missed this season. He inured his groin during the team’s Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Washington will also miss his first game of the season on Sunday. He surfaced on the injury report on Thursday with a groin injury. He did not practice on Friday.

Practicing fully on Friday for the Steelers were wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring), guard Kevin Dotson (hip), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (neck), tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs), and guard Trai Turner (illness). All seven of those players end Friday without game status designations so all should be ready for Sunday baring any sort of setbacks.

Claypool and Okorafor are both seemingly healthy now after missing the team’s Week 4 game with their respective injuries.