Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 4: Watt, Highsmith, Johnson All Good To Go; Claypool Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what might be their final injury report of Week 4 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Green Bay Packers and the Friday offering shows very good news when it comes to several players listed on it.

Not practicing on Friday for the Steelers were guard Rashaad Coward (ankle), defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee), tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) and wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring). Coward, Davis and Okorafor have all now been officially ruled out for Sunday while Claypool, who was added to the injury report on Thursday, enters the weekend listed as questionable.

Good news when it comes to outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral), and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) on Friday as all five players are listed as having practiced fully earlier in the day. The steelers did not give any of those five players game status designations so barring any setbacks in the next 48 hours, all of them should be good to go on Sunday.

Last week, Watt, Highsmith and Johnson all sat out with their respective injuries so it will really be great for the Steelers to get them back on Sunday against the Packers.

We’ll now wait and see if the Steelers activate tackle Zach Banner to the 53-man roster on Saturday. Banner resumed practicing this week after missing the first three games on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. With Okorafor out for Sunday’s game, either Banner or Joe Haeg will start at right tackle on Sunday for the Steelers.

With Claypool questionable for Sunday, perhaps the Steelers will elevate wide receiver Cody White from the practice squad again on Saturday.