Seahawks Friday Injury Report Week 6: Wilson, Carson, Ogbuehi All Ruled Out

The Seattle Seahawks have now released their third injury report of Week 6 ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering includes a few significant developments when it comes to players officially ruled out for that contest.

The Seahawks have officially ruled out running back Chris Carson (neck), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (biceps) and quarterback Russell Wilson (right finger) for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Wilson will likely go on the Seahawks Reserve/Injured list on Saturday. As for Carson, this will make the second game in a row that he has missed. The Seahawks will start quarterback Geno smith and running back Alex Collins against the Steelers on Sunday night.

Practicing for the Seahawks on Friday were wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (ankle), wide receiver Penny Hart (knee), guard Damien Lewis (illness), , defensive end Darrell Taylor (ankle), inside linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee), center Kyle Fuller (illness), tackle Duane Brown (not injury related – resting player), outside linebacker Carlos Dunlap (not injury related – resting player), and guard Gabe Jackson (not injury related – resting player). All nine of those players are expected to be ready to play Sunday night against the Steelers.