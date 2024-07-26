Wilson: Justin Fields ‘Has Done A Good Job’ In First Two Days Of Steelers Training Camp

For the second straight day, QB Justin Fields led the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-team offense at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. QB Russell Wilson tweaked a calf muscle during a conditioning test at the start of training camp, sidelining him for the first two practices.

That has given Fields an unexpected opportunity to work with Pittsburgh’s top offensive talent. Undoubtedly, he wants to perform to the best of his abilities to prove there should be a quarterback competition this summer. It’s also given Wilson time to see Fields work.

“He’s done a good job,” Wilson said after Friday’s practice per video from Aaron Becker of Yardbarker. “Every play, he’s going against a really good defense. So every day, there’s some really great plays. And there’s some plays that he responds back to and this and that. So that’s the part of practice, and he’s doing a good job. He’s a really good competitor… He processes it well.”

#Steelers QB Russell Wilson on how QB Justin Fields has looked in his absence. “He’s done a good job. Every plays he’s going against a really good defense. … He’s a really good competitor. He processes well and he’s a tremendous young talent, for sure.” pic.twitter.com/98eQoeLD33 — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) July 26, 2024

The potential for contention in the quarterback room is high. Both Wilson and Fields (and even Kyle Allen) are on one-year deals. Everyone in that room needs to prove themselves worthy of not only starting in 2024 but of being worth future NFL contracts.

Yet neither Wilson nor Fields seem to have any animosity toward each other. Fields has spoken about how he can go to Wilson with questions. And Wilson is supporting Fields even while sidelined with a minor injury.

There is certainly potential for Fields to force a true open quarterback competition if he can take advantage of opportunities he has had these two practices. Fields has turned in some highlight-reel plays, including some very nice deep shots to wide receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.

Those are the types of plays Wilson is referencing. If Fields can continually attack defenses deep, that can only be a good thing for him and the Steelers. And Fields can’t suddenly win a quarterback competition in the first two days of training camp.

But Fields can inspire more confidence in his coaches and command more attention from them. He certainly has made plays that have caught Wilson’s eyes, anyway.