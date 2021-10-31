2021 Week 8 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kickoff in Cleveland against the Browns for the first time since the heartbreak of the 2020 postseason wildcard game. Both teams are fighting to not be last place in the AFC North in this game, as the winner will hold the edge for third place. Both teams are coming off of rested, as the Steelers had their bye week and the Browns played on Thursday night the week prior.

There was some serious doubt that Baker Mayfield would play in this game after missing the previous week with his shoulder injury to his non-throwing arm. Baker was announced to be the starter in this game, but I am sure Case Keenum will be ready at a moments notice. The pass rush will be trying to make Baker uncomfortable in the pocket and finishing each pressure with a hit will likely be an emphasis.

We will also see the 2021 debut of Zach Banner, Anthony McFarland, and Taco Charlton this week. Melvin Ingram and Eric Ebron were ruled throughout the week of practice.

This is just like the harness #Browns QB Baker Mayfield will be wearing to prevent him from moving his shoulder recklessly in the heat of the moment. After all, as OC Alex Van Pelt told me: “It’s hard to coach the dawg out of someone.” pic.twitter.com/5P5HsNyds1 — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 31, 2021

2021 Week 8 Steelers vs Browns – What To Watch For https://t.co/c82ygWwyeO #Steelers pic.twitter.com/4bwyY5zt30 — Steelers Depot 🎃🧙‍♀️👻 (@Steelersdepot) October 31, 2021

Steelers Inactive Players

TE Eric Ebron

OLB Melvin Ingram

QB Dwayne Haskins

ILB Buddy Johnson

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

T Zach Banner

Browns Inactive Players

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

CB Denzel Ward

CB A.J. Green

S Richard LeCounte III

DE Takk McKinley

G Hjalte Froholdt

DT Tommy Togiai

Surprising that Zach Banner finds himself a healthy scratch again. The coaching staff must like what they are seeing from the current OL group enough to not shake things up. With Ebron out, I thought there was a possibility for Banner to see some time reporting as a tackle-eligible.

#1 matchup of them all. Dan Moore Jr. vs Myles Garrett. Garrett does move around but they'll put him on the rookie a ton today (they'd be stupid not to). Moore will get help but he's gotta play the best game of his career. It's my biggest worry. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 31, 2021

Cleveland has underrated run game and front seven. Dealing with some injuries (no JOK, Takk, Clowney beat up) but they're a tough front with no real weaknesses. Backside players chase ball hard. War or attrition in the trenches. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 31, 2021

Steelers' defense. Stopping the run an obvious point. Can't miss 19 tackles like they did vs Seattle. D-line must be able to flow vs zone scheme when gaps change. Or else they'll get reached/washed. Young guys have to prove they can do it. Buggs especially. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 31, 2021

And checking out Cleveland's defense via @THMead3 and myself. Myles Garrett can't wreck this game.https://t.co/tqp6tNoJFI — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 31, 2021

It should remain fairly steady at 56 degrees and cloudy all game. No precipitation is anticipated.

Sunny Temp: 56° F, Humidity: 76%, Wind: W 19 mph#Steelers — Steelers Depot 🎃🧙‍♀️👻 (@Steelersdepot) October 31, 2021

For one of the first times all season, the Steelers will start out on defense. They won the toss and deferred to the second half.

START OF 1ST QUARTER

The opening kickoff sailed out of the back of the end zone. A six yard completion to Austin Hooper from Baker Mayfield on the first offensive play. On 2nd, Chubb managed to get the sideline and get up before being forced out of bounds for a gain of 14.

Incomplete on 1st down intended for Jarvis Landry on a bit of an errant throw. Nick Chubb up the middle on 2nd down for a gain of 4 to set up 3rd and 6. Rashard Higgins found the soft spot in the zone on third down and easily converted the first down. James Pierre the closest defender.

Terrell Edmunds made the tackle near the line of scrimmage on Chubb for a gain of 2. Another first down reception to Harrison Bryant for 12 yards. The Browns are moving with ease on this first drive.

Austin Hooper with his second reception of the day for a gain of 8 and putting the Browns in the red zone. Jarvis Landry received the handoff off motion and took it for 4 yards and the first down. 1st and goal now.

The 10th play of the drive, Austin Hooper was wide open, but the ball was a little too high and he dropped it. Alex Highsmith didn’t get far enough out in the flat, and it probably should have been a touchdown. Devin Bush cut through the line for the tackle at the line of scrimmage to force 3rd and goal from the 7 yard line. A nice coverage sack on 3rd down. Nothing was there and Heyward and Watt met at Baker Mayfield for the sack.

TJ Watt has at least a half-sack in five of the six games he's played in this season. Up to 7.5 on the year. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 31, 2021

Forcing the field goal attempt was huge there for the Steelers. Chase McLaughlin from 30 yards and the kick is good. 3-0 Browns.

The first quarter is nearly halfway done already after that 13 play drive.

Miles Killebrew coming in. Response to 13 personnel. Trying to match bigs on bigs. Also means Haden is playing some RCB. Very rare for him. https://t.co/zp6S311GFZ — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 31, 2021

If I'm not mistaken, Steelers used 17 defensive players on that possession. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 31, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger and the offense start out their day with a run of about 4 yards. Pat Freiermuth getting involved early again with a gain of 11 and picking up the first down. He got an extra yard or two there with some toughness.

Najee Harris getting a rush again on first down, for a gain of about 3 yards. Chase Claypool in motion, and Harris runs up the middle again for 9 yard and another first down to cross the midfield mark.