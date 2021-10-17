2021 Week 6 Steelers Vs Seahawks Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

For the first time in the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play under the lights in primetime football. They will host the Seattle Seahawks, who made the cross country trip having recently placed Russell Wilson and Chris Carson on injured reserve. The Seahawks defense has been soft this season, mostly relying on outstanding offensive play. It will be tough for that to happen with Geno Smith at the helm against this Steelers defense. Both teams sit at 2-3 at the bottom of their respective divisions.

The Steelers are finally over their string of groin injuries, as the only players that were designated as “out” this week were Juju Smith-Schuster and Carlos Davis. Since, Juju was officially placed on IR and he expected to be out for the season after having surgery on his shoulder/collarbone injury. Zach Banner rejoined the team as the corresponding roster move.

It will be interesting to see if Zach Banner gets any playing time in this game, or if the team sticks with Chukwuma Okorafor after his best performance of the season. Whichever configuration of the offensive line gets rolled out will have an excellent chance at a good game. Look no further than the next two tweets:

The Seahawks rank 31st in run defense, allowing 145.2 rushing yards per game. They also rank 31st in pass defense, giving up 305.6 passing yards per game.

The Seahawks defense has allowed 453 total net yards of offense or more in four straight games.

