The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Trade For Witherspoon, Tunch Ilkin, Watt Update, Mega Deals, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 19 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the recent passing of Tunch Ilkin, a longtime employee of the Pittsburgh Steelers as both a player and broadcaster. We reflect on Ilkin’s great life and several great memories we have of him as fans.

The Steelers acquired cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon via a trade over the weekend so Alex and I discuss his addition to the team and what we have learned about him from watching his tape. We discuss how we think Witherspoon fits into the Steelers defense and more.

As far as we both know, the Steelers have yet to get outside linebacker T.J. Watt signed to a long-term contract extension so we discuss that topic and if there are any concerns related to him with Week 1 of the 2021 regular season now upon us and the team’s first game now less than a week away.

Assuming the Steelers get a deal finalized with Watt soon and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick by this time next year, which Steelers player is most likely ti be in line to get a mega contract from the team. We look at the prospects of inside linebacker Devin Bush, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and guard Kevin Dotson potentially being that next player.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Wednesday episode.

