The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Raiders Preview, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Bills All-22, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 23 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about all that has transpired with the Pittsburgh Steelers the last 48 hours.

We talk some about the Las Vegas Raiders beating the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night before diving into what all Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say on Tuesday during his weekly press conference. We go over the health update that Tomlin provided on Tuesday in addition to quickly looking at the injuries the Raiders had on Monday night.

Tomlin gave us quite a bit to talk about on Tuesday and that includes his comments on the play of the offensive line against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. On the heels of that, Alex and I discuss what the all-22 tape showed when it came to the Steelers offensive linemen on Sunday against the Bills.

Alex and I then spend a lot more time on what jumped out to us when watching the all-22 tape from the Steelers win against the Bills. We also discuss if the Steelers trio of outside linebackers might just be the best trio that the organization has ever had.

Alex and I are pleased to welcome back to the show the great Vinny Bonsignore from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Vinny covers the Raiders for the outlet, and he’ll be present for the Steelers Week 2 Sunday home game against Las Vegas. We spend roughly 30 minutes with Vinny previewing the 2021 Raiders, the Sunday game and much, much more.

Vinny is kind enough to give us his early thoughts on the possible outcome for the Sunday game at the end of the interview. If not already doing so, please follow Vinny on Twitter at @VinnyBonsignore and thank him for appearing on the Wednesday show. You can also read Vinny’s work online here: https://www.reviewjournal.com/staff/vincent-bonsignore/

After our interview with Vinny is complete, Alex and I recap it and tie up other loose ends related to the Steelers and the show. As usual, we end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Raiders Preview, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Bills All-22, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-sep-15-episode-1460

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 23 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n