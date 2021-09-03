The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers IR Moves, Re-Signings, Practice Squad, Possible Watt Contract, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 18 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the recent roster moves the Pittsburgh Steelers have made since establishing their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

We discuss the impacts of tackle Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and defensive end Stephon Tuitt all being moved to the team’s Reserve/Injured list. We also talk about the there players re-signed as well as the initial practice squad signings that have been announced by the team.

The Steelers lost outside linebacker Quincy Roche on waivers to the New York Giants so we discuss the fallout from that.

Will the Steelers get a deal done with outside linebacker T.J. Watt by Monday? We still think so and we discuss one last time what we think the deal will look like.

We go over trades Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has made in the past between the end of the preseason and Week 1.

The news about the Steelers trading for cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon came in long after the show ended so we’ll discuss that deal on Monday.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Wednesday episode.

