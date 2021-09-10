The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bills Preview, Watt Contract, Season Predictions, Week 1 Picks, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 21 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the 2021 NFL season getting underway Thursday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Dallas Cowboys on a late field goal.

We move on quickly to talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers getting outside linebacker T.J. Watt signed to a four-year, $112 million contract extension on Thursday with $80 million of that reportedly being fully guaranteed. We cover the Watt contract specifics, cap chargers, the Steelers giving him guaranteed money past the first year and more. We look at what this might mean for the Steelers moving forward when it comes to lucrative contracts.

Alex and I go over where the Steelers are against the salary cap now that the Watt deal is done. We also take a look ahead at the Steelers 2022 salary cap outlook now that Watt has his big contract done. We also briefly touch on how Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was a bigger winner on Thursday thanks to the Watt deal.

The Steelers injury report is discussed as we move along in this show. Will outside linebacker Alex Highsmith play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills? Will Watt be limited? Will the Steelers elevate a young outside linebacker on Saturday? We discuss all of those topics in addition to the Bills injury report in the middle of this show.

We give our full preview of the Steelers Sunday road game against the Bills. We look at both sides of the football for both teams and go over things we expect to see on Sunday from both teams as well. We talk about what the Steelers will specifically need to do to beat the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday.

Alex and I give our 2021 predictions fort the Steelers. We also let you know which team we think will win the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

As usual, Alex and I pick all of the Week 1 games against the spread to close out this Friday episode and that includes our final score predictions for the Steelers road game against the Bills.

Alex and I, as usual, end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

