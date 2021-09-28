Steelers Week 4 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Charlton, Joseph, Samuels

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for Week 4 and this week’s list includes just three in total as of Tuesday evening, according the NFL’s official transaction sheet.

Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for Week 4 were outside linebacker Taco Charlton, defensive back Karl Joseph and running back Jaylen Samuels.

Samuels has been protected every week so far this season. As for Joseph, this makes the third consecutive week that he has been chosen as a protected practice squad player. Charlton is also protected again after being signed to the practice squad last week.

It’s interesting that the Steelers only have three players listed instead of four. Perhaps the reason for that is related to the team signing outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off their practice squad on Tuesday. Maybe the player who was waived to make room for Tuszka on the 53-man roster, outside linebacker Jamir Jones, will be allowed to be the Steelers fourth protected practice squad player if he he clears waivers and is signed to the unit on Wednesday.

The Steelers activated two players from their practice squad to their Active/Inactive roster on Saturday for their Week 3 home game. Those two players activated were Tuszka and wide receiver Cody White. Both players reverted back to the Steelers practice squad on Monday.