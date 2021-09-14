Steelers Week 2 Injury Update: Tomlin Delivers Positive News On Spillane

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now getting ready to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Heinz Field and they should enter that contest as a fairly healthy group overall, according to what head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.
“Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that we have a lot of injury damage coming out of the game,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “There are some bumps and bruises associated with play. Maybe a veteran guy or two that I’ll minimize at the early portions of the week, but you know we never spent a lot of time worrying about that. One man’s misfortune, or the taking care of a veteran player is a growth opportunity for a young guy.”
Tomlin mentioned that we might see a few veteran guys such as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have their practice minimized early in the week.
Tomlin did update the status of Steelers inside linebacker Robert Spillane on Tuesday. Spillane was a late scratch ahead of the team’s Week 1 Sunday road game against the Buffalo Bills because of a shin injury that he suffered during warm-ups.
“Robert Spillane will continue to be evaluated,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “He may be limited somewhat at the early portions of the week, but we expect him to be available to us, barring any setbacks from a shin standpoint.”
The Steelers first injury report of Week 2 will be released on Wednesday after practice has ended so we’ll have to wait and see if it matches up to what Tomlin had to say on Tuesday.