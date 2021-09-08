Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 1: DT Tyson Alualu Sidelined With Elbow Issue

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first official injury report of the 2021 NFL season on Wednesday ahead of their Sunday road game against the Buffalo Bills and it includes three players being listed on it.

The Steelers have outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) and center Kendrick Green (thumb) both listed as limited participants during Wednesday’s practice. Hopefully both players will be fine come Sunday when the Steelers play the Bills. It’s interesting to see Highsmith and Green both listed on the injury report after the glowing health update that head coach Mike Tomlin gave on Tuesday during his press conference.

Listed as not practicing on Wednesday by the Steelers is defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (elbow). This is a bit concerning with Alualu to start the week and especially with the Steelers already staring the season off without starting defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who is on the Reserve/Injured list with a knee injury.

The Steelers currently have just six defensive linemen on their 53-man roster after defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux was waived on Friday. Mondeaux, however, was signed to the Steelers practice squad on Tuesday and listed as one of the team’s four protected players for Week 1.