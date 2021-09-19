Steelers Vs. Raiders: Inactives For Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 2 Sunday afternoon home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders and as expected, this week’s list includes three players who were on it last week. It also includes one player who was ruled out on Friday for the Sunday contest with an injury and two other that were questionable.

After failing to practice this week, defensive tackle Carlos Davis will be inactive on Sunday against the Raiders. He was ruled out for the Sunday game on the Friday injury report with a knee injury. Davis being inactive means that rookie defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk will dress on Sunday against the Raiders. Loudermilk, the Steelers fifth-round draft pick this year, was inactive last week in the opener.

The Steelers other four inactive players for Week 2 are quarterback Dwayne Haskins, guard Rashaad Coward, inside linebacker Devin Bush, and cornerback Joe Haden. After ending the week listed as questionable ion the Steelers injury report, Haden (groin) and Bush (groin) are inactive. James Pierre will start in place of Haden on Sunday. After missing the Week 1 game with a shin injury, inside linebacker Robert Spillane is active this Sunday against the Raiders and he’ll likely play in place of Bush.

Steelers Inactive Players

DT Carlos Davis

QB Dwayne Haskins

G Rashaad Coward

ILB Devin Bush

CB Joe Haden

Raiders Inactive Players

G Richie Incognito

RB Josh Jacobs

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

CB Roderic Teamer

G Jordan Simmons

TE Nick Bowers

DT Damion Square