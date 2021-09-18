Steelers Versus Raiders: Week 2 Projected Inactive List

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at home and if you’re like me, you’re counting down the hours until the Week 2 game begins. As usual, I will attempt to project the Steelers inactives for every game of the 2021 season and below is my best guess as to which players won’t be given helmets on Sunday against the Raiders.

Game inactives are officially announced 90 minutes before kickoff, so make sure you check back at that time to see the names of the players for both teams who will be sitting the game out. Also, the new roster rules make this exercise even harder as team’s can elevate up to two players from their practice squads to their active roster for gamedays. Team’s also can dress up to 48 players for games if 8 offensive linemen are dressed.

DT Carlos Davis – Davis was officially ruled out on the Steelers injury report on Friday so he will not be playing on Sunday against the Raiders. He’ll be inactive after being active in Week 1. The Steelers have not yet elevated Henry Mondeaux from the team’s practice squad on this Saturday so it looks like rookie defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk will get a helmet on Sunday against the Raiders after being inactive in Week 1.

QB Dwayne Haskins – Haskins, as expected, was one of the Steelers five inactive players in Week 1. He remains the Steelers third string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph this week so he undoubtedly will be inactive again on Sun day against the Raiders barring any last-minute injury or surprise. Expect Haskins to show up on the Steelers inactive list quite often throughout the 2021 season.

G Rashaad Coward – The Steelers dressed eight offensive linemen in Week 1 with guard/center B.J. Finney essentially grabbing the eighth and final spot. They will dress at least eight again on Sunday against the Raiders and once again, Coward will likely be the odd offensive lineman out. Barring injuries, Coward might just be a mainstay on the Steelers inactive list throughout most of the 2021 season.

ILB Buddy Johnson – Surprisingly, Johnson dressed in Week 1. He was given a helmet as a result of fellow inside linebacker Robert Spillane suffering a shin injury during pregame warmups. That injury resulted in Spillane being a late scratch and thus being one of the team’s five inactive players. With Spillane expected to be back on Sunday against the Raiders, look for Johnson to be inactive.