Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 4: Watt, Johnson Full Participants; Highsmith, Claypool Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 4 and the Thursday offering shows some good news when it comes to several key players

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Steelers were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin). Johnson and Watt both missed the Steelers Week 3 game with their respective injuries, so both are certainly trending toward playing on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Limited in Thursday’s practice per the Steelers daily injury report was wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs), wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring) and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

Smith-Schuster is moving in the right direction after being knocked out of the team’s Week 3 Sunday game with injured ribs. Highsmith still seems a bit questionable to play on Sunday after missing the Week 3 game along with Watt and Johnson. As for Claypool, he is a new addition to the injury report on Thursday.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee), tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) and guard Rashaad Coward (ankle).

Davis almost certainly won’t play on Sunday against the Packers as he missed the team’s previous two games with his knee injury. It will be interesting to see if Okorafor can get cleared to play by Sunday. He was removed from the Week 3 game on Sunday for a possible concussion and never returned. As for Coward, he has been inactive for all three games this season as a healthy scratch.