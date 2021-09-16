Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 2: TE Eric Ebron Added After Failing To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their second injury report of Week 2 on Thursday and the latest offering shows just a little bit of bad news for the team from a health perspective ahead of the Sunday home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Added to the Steelers injury report on Thursday was tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring). He did not practice on Thursday so it will be interesting to see what happens with him on Friday and if he ultimately receives a game status designation of some sort.

After being limited in practice on Wednesday, defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) failed to practice on Thursday and that’s certainly not a great sign for him. We’ll have to wait and see what Friday holds for Davis. If he cant play on Sunday against the Raiders, the Steelers might decide to elevate defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux from the practice squad.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Steelers were Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (not injury related), and inside linebacker Robert Spillane (shin). Spillane was listed on Wednesday as a limited practice participant.

Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster were both given Wednesday off to rest and that wasn’t a surprise based on what head coach Mike Tomlin had said during his Tuesday press conference. As for Spillane, it looks like he’s on track to play Sunday after being a late scratch in Week 1 after suffering a shin injury during warmups.