Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 1: OLB Alex Highsmith Sidelined With Groin Issue

The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 Thursday injury report is now out and includes some good news for two players and not so good news for one other ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Buffalo Bills.

After not practicing at all on Wednesday, Steelers defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (elbow) practiced fully on Thursday, according to the team’s daily injury report. It sure looks like he should ultimately be able to play on Sunday against the Bills barring any kind of a setback.

Also practicing fully for the Steelers on Thursday was center Kendrick Green (thumb), who was listed on Wednesday as a limited practice participant. Like Alualu, Green should be able to play on Sunday against the Bills. The rookie center is expected to make his first career start on Sunday.

Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) is going the wrong way on the injury report. He failed to practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. The team is hopeful that Highsmith will be able to play on Sunday.