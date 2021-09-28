Steelers Open Week 4 As 6.5-Point Consensus Road Underdogs To Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to get their second win of the 2021 season in Week 4 by beating the (2-1) Green Bay Packers on the road on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Not surprisingly, the Packers opened Week 4 on Tuesday as 6.5-point consensus road underdogs to the Packers, according to vegasinsider.com.

The Packers, who are coached by Matt LaFleur, are led offensively by 17-year quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who completed 23 of his 33 total pass attempts for 261 yards against the San Francisco 49ers on the road Sunday in Week 3 play. Rodgers threw two touchdown passes against the 49ers in that contest and no interceptions. He was sacked just one time by the 49ers defense in that Week 3 win.

For the season, Rodgers has completed 60 of his 88 total pass attempts for 649 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He has been sacked just five times in three games as well.

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams enters Week 4 with 25 receptions to lead the team. He has 309 yards and a touchdown reception as well. Running back Aaron Jones leads the Packers in rushing entering Week 4 with 158 yards and two touchdowns on his 41 total carries. Jones also is second on the team in receptions with 10 for 75 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively for the Packers entering Week 4, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell leads the team in total tackles with 30. He also has one of the team’s two interceptions on the season. The Packers defense has just three sacks on the season entering Week 4 and outside linebacker Preston Smith has the team lead with one as four other players each half just a half a sack through three games played.

The Packers defense has four takeaways on the season with two of those being fumble recoveries

All-time, the Steelers and Packers have met each other 35 times (including one postseason game), with Green Bay winning 19 games and Pittsburgh winning 16 games. The Steelers are 3-1 against the Packers under head coach Mike Tomlin and 0-1 against them at Green Bay.

The last time the Steelers and Packers played was in Week 12 of the 2017 season. The Steelers won that game 31-28at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The last meeting between the two teams in Green Bay took place in Week 16 of the 2013 season and the Steelers won that game 38-31

For his career and including the playoffs, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 3-1 against the Packers all-time and 1-0 on the road against them. He has thrown for 1,284 yards and 11 touchdowns against the Packers during his career with 5 interceptions.

The Sunday game between the Steelers and Packers will be shown on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on the call.