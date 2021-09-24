Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 3: Johnson, Highsmith Both Ruled Out; Watt Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what might be their final official injury report of Week 3 and the Friday offering shows three players listed as out for Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After failing to practice again on Friday, defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) have all officially been ruled out for Sundays home game against the Bengals.

With Highsmith out, the Steelers will need outside linebacker Jamir Jones to play more snaps on Sunday. Melvin Ingram will now start on Sunday opposite either Jones or outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin), who ends the week listed a as questionable after being limited again on Friday. Watt was limited all week in practice so he might wind up being a game time decision on Sunday.

Ending the week without injury designations after practicing fully on Friday are quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral), inside linebacker Marcus Allen (abdomen), cornerback Justin Layne (Achilles), cornerback Joe Haden (groin), inside linebacker Devin Bush (groin), and tight end Eric Ebron (not injury related – resting player).

Haden and Bush should both be back on Sunday after missing the team’s Week 2 game.

There is now a good chance that we see outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka elevated from the practice squad on Saturday with Highsmith out. Possibly newcomer outside linebacker Taco Charlton as well if they think Watt is super iffy. Wide receiver Cody White might be elevated as well with Johnson out.