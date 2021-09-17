Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 2: CB Joe Haden, ILB Devin Bush, TE Zach Gentry All Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 2 and the offering shows that three players are listed as questionable for the team’s Sunday home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to the Steelers Friday injury report, defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) has now been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. We’ll now wait and see if the Steelers elevate defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux from the practice squad on Saturday.

The Steelers added three players to their injury report on Friday in inside linebacker Devin Bush (groin), cornerback Joe Haden (groin) and tight end Zach Gentry (ankle). all three end the week listed a questionable on the injury report after being limited in practice earlier in the day.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (not injury related) both practiced fully again on Friday and neither received a game status designation for the game. Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster were both given Wednesday off to rest.

Also practicing fully on Friday was tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) and like Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster, he did nor receive a game-status designation to close out the week and that means he should be good to go on Sunday. Ebron had sat out on Thursday.