Steelers Downgrade OLB T.J. Watt To Out On Team’s Week 3 Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one adjustment to their injury report on Saturday and it’s not a positive one.

The Steelers announced Saturday morning that outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been downgraded to out on the team’s injury report after ending Friday listed as questionable. Watt was a limited practice participant this past week after suffering a groin injury in the first half of the team’s Week 2 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers will now be without their two starting outside linebackers as like Watt, Alex Highsmith will also miss Sunday’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a groin injury.

With Watt and Highsmith now both out for Sunday, outside linebackers Melvin Ingram and Jamir Jones will start. The Steelers are likely to elevate at least one outside linebacker off their practice squad later on Sunday and possibly even two. Those two players could be Derrek Tuszka and Taco Charlton as both were protected by the team on Tuesday.

Practice squad outside linebacker Delontae Scott could be a possibility as well and especially if he is good on special teams. He has been on the practice squad longer than Charlton has.