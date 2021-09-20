Rapoport: Watt ‘Has A Chance’ To Play Sunday Versus Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers came out of Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders as the walking wounded but it sounds like they’ll be a lot healthier for their Week Three game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, OLB TJ Watt avoided a serious injury and “has a chance” to play this weekend.

From Rapoport.

#Steelers LB TJ Watt, knocked out with a groin injury, has a chance to play this Sunday, I’m told. A good sign that — regardless of if he plays or not — it’s not a major injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2021

Watt suffered a groin injury in the first half of yesterday’s loss and did not return. He had played well prior to leaving, recording a stop on 3rd and 3 and his second strip-sack-fumble of the season, giving him three sacks on the young season. When he left, Pittsburgh’s pressure waned and Derek Carr went ahead to throw for 382 yards and two touchdowns to beat the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin should provide an update on Watt’s injury during his Tuesday press conference. Reportedly, WR Diontae Johnson has also avoided a serious injury. Devin Bush and Joe Haden could also return after missing yesterday with groin injuries.

If you haven’t read it already, check out Dr. Melanie Friedlander’s article on Watt’s injury. It comes to a similar conclusion that Watt shouldn’t miss much additional time.